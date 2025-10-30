Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.14 and traded as low as $39.26. Heineken shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 48,009 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEINY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 207.0%.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

