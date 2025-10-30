Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.1588. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.1650, with a volume of 357,188 shares changing hands.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 32.82% and a negative return on equity of 109.95%.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

