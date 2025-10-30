Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 11,461 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 75.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 114.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,741 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 153.3% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,614 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,772,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 3,742.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 939,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,998,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALAB opened at $173.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.04, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.43. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.72.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $31,708,410.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 385,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,858,482.01. The trade was a 32.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 18,861 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $3,461,182.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 259,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,623,047.12. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,092,997 shares of company stock worth $192,231,120. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.06.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

