4,885 Shares in nLight $LASR Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LASR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in nLight by 11.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in nLight by 140.4% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,207,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 705,215 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in nLight in the first quarter worth about $932,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in nLight by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,034,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after buying an additional 156,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in nLight by 515.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 229,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 191,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other nLight news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,083,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,508.22. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 62,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,937,091.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,319,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,866,987.62. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 374,980 shares of company stock valued at $10,650,501 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of nLight from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of nLight from $27.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

LASR opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. nLight has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 2.48.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

