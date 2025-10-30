Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in AT&T by 30,527.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 350.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,126 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $33.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

