Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Position in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 446.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,094 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 1,071.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 54.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alkermes Stock Performance
Shares of ALKS stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $283,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,022.20. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
