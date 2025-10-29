Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,606 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,301 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $67,832,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7,805.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 825,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 814,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.