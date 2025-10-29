Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 48,846 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,846 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $15,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,335,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,533,000 after buying an additional 215,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,167,000 after buying an additional 8,126,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,050,000 after buying an additional 1,214,493 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,128,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,009,000 after buying an additional 49,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,711,000 after buying an additional 142,019 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
