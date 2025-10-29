OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $236,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $312.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.11 and its 200-day moving average is $265.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $319.35.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

