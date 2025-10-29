Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $363.11 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $364.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

