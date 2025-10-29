Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 951 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 798,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of JNJ opened at $186.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.72 and a 200 day moving average of $166.92. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The firm has a market cap of $450.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

