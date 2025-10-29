First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in October

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,800 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FPA opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

