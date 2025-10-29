Positron Corp. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in October

Positron Corp. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Positron Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Positron stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Positron has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

