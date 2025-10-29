Positron Corp. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in October

Positron Corp. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Positron Trading Up 8.9%
Shares of Positron stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Positron has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.20.
