Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$66.73 and last traded at C$67.02. Approximately 53,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 15,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.06.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

