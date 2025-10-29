StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Receives $34.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.7143.

A number of research firms recently commented on SARO. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SARO stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. StandardAero has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $31.97.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). StandardAero had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. StandardAero’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StandardAero will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Trapp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $292,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in StandardAero during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in StandardAero by 46.8% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in StandardAero by 272.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in StandardAero by 100.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in StandardAero during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

