Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 617,900 shares, an increase of 3,690.8% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Origin Agritech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Agritech has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

