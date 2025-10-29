The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

