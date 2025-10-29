Banco Santander S.A. Has $86.88 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,079 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.97 and its 200 day moving average is $198.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $271.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

