Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

DCOR opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

