Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $271.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.45.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

