Clark Asset Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Clark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 211.5% during the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 17,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $796.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $733.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $664.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $799.13. The stock has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

