Clark Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

FedEx Stock Up 1.0%

FDX stock opened at $249.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

