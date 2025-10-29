Clark Asset Management LLC Has $213,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Clark Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,119,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,281,000 after purchasing an additional 243,683 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

