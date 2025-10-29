10,225 Shares in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. $ORC Acquired by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rogco LP acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1,123.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Orchid Island Capital Trading Down 1.4%

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.1%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.88%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.