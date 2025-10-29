Rossby Financial LCC Sells 500 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Rossby Financial LCC cut its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 198.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,705,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,280,000 after buying an additional 1,133,373 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,509,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 101.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 672,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,731,000 after buying an additional 337,926 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 53.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 883,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,945,000 after buying an additional 309,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 365,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after purchasing an additional 269,730 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $186.87 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.14.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

