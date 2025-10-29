Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Clearwater Paper Corporation $CLW

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $15,314,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 56.7% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 580,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after buying an additional 210,141 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 62.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 248,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 58,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CLW. TD Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 0.3%

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Clearwater Paper Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($358.30) million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.