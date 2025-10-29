Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 183 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EMR stock opened at $134.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.