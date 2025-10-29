Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. William Allan Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,269,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hershey from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $177.67.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $180.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.26. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.Hershey’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

