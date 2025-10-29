Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,719 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Nasdaq Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of NDAQ opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Nasdaq Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.57%.
Nasdaq Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
