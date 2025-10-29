Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,719 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $109.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NDAQ opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.