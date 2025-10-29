AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JP Morgan Cazenove cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Santander assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.