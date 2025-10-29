1,479 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 48.1% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in RTX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in RTX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.59. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $181.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,318 shares of company stock worth $8,238,388. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.