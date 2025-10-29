Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 15,461 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.46.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $203.56 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $169.01 and a 12 month high of $234.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.33.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

