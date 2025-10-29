Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $12.44 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 591,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,031.60. The trade was a 36.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

