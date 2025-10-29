Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $164,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,644,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,997,000 after purchasing an additional 86,679 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,216,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 331,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 74,616 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 143.4% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,273 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDY opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.98. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

