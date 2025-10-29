Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 291,654 MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 291,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MaxLinear Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:MXL opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MaxLinear, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Williams Trading set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MXL
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $1,765,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 312,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,867.84. The trade was a 24.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MaxLinear
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.