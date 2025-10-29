Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 111,400 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SharkNinja were worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 14.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,305,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,914,000 after acquiring an additional 167,757 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP raised its stake in SharkNinja by 21.8% in the first quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,269,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,883,000 after buying an additional 226,944 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SharkNinja by 50.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after buying an additional 198,873 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SharkNinja by 159.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,571,000 after buying an additional 354,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the first quarter worth approximately $45,876,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

SharkNinja Price Performance

NYSE SN opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $128.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.