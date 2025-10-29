Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $130,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.9%

O stock opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

