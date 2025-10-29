Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $21,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 183.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,836.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,929.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,925.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,521.25 and a 12 month high of $2,075.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

