Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 15,257 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Benchmark Electronics worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 58.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.620 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 64.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,162.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,904. This trade represents a 13.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.