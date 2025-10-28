Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,592 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 83,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,998,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of FOLD opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 0.56. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

