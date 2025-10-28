Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 886,442 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,842,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886,442 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.22% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $196,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 556.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.6%

CGDG opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Recommended Stories

