Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,335 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 86.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $59,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $73,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OBDC opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.01%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.