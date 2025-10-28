Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.15% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,665,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 438,575 shares during the period. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 167.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 604,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 378,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 68.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,167,000 after acquiring an additional 349,024 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,157,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after acquiring an additional 345,760 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 152.3% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 379,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 229,196 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $15,381,495.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,818 shares in the company, valued at $10,819,612.32. The trade was a 58.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,505. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,733. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.