Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 180.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,836 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.44% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTEN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XTEN opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.