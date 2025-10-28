First Command Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCX

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,092,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,213 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,926.0% during the first quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 266,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 253,639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,262,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 217,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 173,745 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

