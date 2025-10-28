iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.42 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

