First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $475.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $475.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

