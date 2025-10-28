United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 139.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total transaction of $3,396,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,133.75. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,935 shares of company stock valued at $135,057,522 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $421.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.88. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $459.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $328.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.