iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 264,061 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 526,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 253,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,331,000 after purchasing an additional 83,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,696,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.