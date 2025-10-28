Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 10,883 ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas $KOLD

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOLD. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth $2,936,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 1.6%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

